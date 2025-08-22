River Plate Vs Libertad, Copa Libertadores 2025: 10-Man Millonarios Win Penalty Shootouts

Players of Argentina's River Plate celebrate after beating Paraguay's Libertad in a shootout during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Players of Argentina's River Plate celebrate after beating Paraguay's Libertad in a shootout during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Miguel Borja of Argentina's River Plate, right, tries to reach the ball past Diego Viera of Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Facundo Colidio of Argentina's River Plate, left, and Diego Viera of Paraguay's Libertad vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Robert Rojas of Paraguay's Libertad, right, reacts after scoring his side's first goal against Argentina's River Plate during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Robert Rojas of Paraguay's Libertad, left, and Facundo Colidio of Argentina's River Plate vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Goalkeeper Martin Silva of Paraguay's Libertad, right, blocks a shot by Facundo Colidio of Argentina's River Plate during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Sebastian Driussi of Argentina's River Plate celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay's Libertad during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Goalkeeper Franco Armani of Argentina's River Plate gives instructions during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Paraguay's Libertad at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Marcos Acuna of Argentina's River Plate, front, and Ivan Franco of Paraguay's Libertad compete for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.