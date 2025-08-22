Football

River Plate Vs Libertad, Copa Libertadores 2025: 10-Man Millonarios Win Penalty Shootouts

River Plate sealed their place in the Copa Libertadores 2025 quarter-final after winning 3-1 on penalties against Libertad in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash at Estadio Mas Monumental. Both sides managed to get a first-half goal, with Sebastian Driussi giving Los Millonarios the lead in the 29th minute. Robert Rojas equalised for Libertad just before half-time. However, the physical match resulted in River going down to ten men early on in the second half as Giuliano Galoppo received his second yellow card. The home side defended well despite their numerical disadvantage, with goalkeeper Franco Armani making several good stops. In the ensuing shootout, Armani saved a decisive kick from Marcelo Fernandez, securing the 3-1 win.