Cameroon Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Diaz, Saibari Send Atlas Lions Into Semifinals

Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in Rabat to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals for the first time since 2004. Brahim Díaz continued his hot streak with a deflected opener in the 26th minute, and Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the 74th after a precise finish from a Nayef Aguerd assist. Despite an early penalty claim for Morocco being turned down and a late injury setback for Cameroon, the Atlas Lions dominated possession, created multiple chances, and held firm defensively, setting up a quarterfinal clash with the winner of Nigeria and Algeria.

AFCON: Cameroon vs Morocco
Morocco players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON: Morocco vs Cameroon
Morocco supporters celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON Soccer: Cameroon vs Morocco
Cameroon's Che Malone, center, is in action during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON Soccer: Morocco vs Cameroon
Morocco's Ismael Saibari, left, and Cameroon's Carlos Baleba vie for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Cameroon vs Morocco
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Cameroon
Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Cameroon vs Morocco
Cameroon's Georges-Kevin N'koudou, center, heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: TMorocco vs Cameroon
Morocco's Neil Yoni El Aynaoui, center, heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Cameroon vs Morocco
Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo, right, is challenged by Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
