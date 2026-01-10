Cameroon Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Diaz, Saibari Send Atlas Lions Into Semifinals
Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in Rabat to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals for the first time since 2004. Brahim Díaz continued his hot streak with a deflected opener in the 26th minute, and Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the 74th after a precise finish from a Nayef Aguerd assist. Despite an early penalty claim for Morocco being turned down and a late injury setback for Cameroon, the Atlas Lions dominated possession, created multiple chances, and held firm defensively, setting up a quarterfinal clash with the winner of Nigeria and Algeria.
