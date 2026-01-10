MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: De Klerk’s Heroics Seal Three-Wicket Win For Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in Women's Premier League 2025 opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing 155, RCB rode on a sensational unbeaten 63* off 44 balls from Nadine de Klerk, who hit two sixes and two fours in the final over to seal victory. After MI posted 154/6, RCB overcame early blows, including the wickets of skipper Smriti Mandhana (18) and Grace Harris, with De Klerk forging a crucial partnership with Arundhati Reddy (20) to guide her team home in a final-over thriller.

WPL 2026: MI vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Nadine de Klerk and Prema Rawat celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: RCB vs MI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: MI Women vs RCB Women
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr bowls a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: RCB Women vs MI Women
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr, back second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Radha Yadav during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: RCB vs MI
Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Smriti Mandhana during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: MI Women vs RCB Women Nadine de Klerk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Nadine de Klerk during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: RCB Women vs MI Women Lauren Bell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Lauren Bell celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo; PTI
Women’s Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
