MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: De Klerk’s Heroics Seal Three-Wicket Win For Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in Women's Premier League 2025 opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing 155, RCB rode on a sensational unbeaten 63* off 44 balls from Nadine de Klerk, who hit two sixes and two fours in the final over to seal victory. After MI posted 154/6, RCB overcame early blows, including the wickets of skipper Smriti Mandhana (18) and Grace Harris, with De Klerk forging a crucial partnership with Arundhati Reddy (20) to guide her team home in a final-over thriller.
