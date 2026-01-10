The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

The Raja Saab box office collection: Prabhas-starrer highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, hit the screens on January 9, amidst huge fanfare. But it failed to live up to the expectations. Though many praised Prabhas' performance in the horror-comedy, the majority of the audience felt that the large-scale film squandered the superstar. Critics and netizens criticised the film as a misfire with a weak script, lacking substance, and called it an overstretched narrative, without soul and logic.