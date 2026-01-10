The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

The Raja Saab has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 1.
Prabhas' film has surpassed the opening day collections of Dhurandhar and Chhaava.
With paid previews, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.
The Raja Saab box office collection: Prabhas-starrer highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, hit the screens on January 9, amidst huge fanfare. But it failed to live up to the expectations. Though many praised Prabhas' performance in the horror-comedy, the majority of the audience felt that the large-scale film squandered the superstar. Critics and netizens criticised the film as a misfire with a weak script, lacking substance, and called it an overstretched narrative, without soul and logic.
Despite mixed to negative reviews, The Raja Saab had a strong opening at the box office. It crossed the Rs 60 crore mark with paid previews' earnings.
The Raja Saab box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 54.15 crore on Day 1, and Rs 9.15 crore came from the paid previews on Thursday. The total box office collection of Prabhas' film stands at Rs 63.3 crore.
It had an overall 57.16% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded a 50.92% occupancy rate, and remained consistent in the afternoon. The occupancy increased during the evening shows and recorded a maximum occupancy of 69.20% during the night shows.
The Raja Saab has surpassed the opening day collections of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (Rs 28 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 31 crore). However, it failed to beat Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 (Rs 61.85 crore).
Saturday and Sunday will be the real test for the film, as the collections might witness a drop, as the reviews are not in favour. It might face stiff competition from Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, among others.