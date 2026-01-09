The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Disappointed With Prabhas Starrer, Call It 'Disaster'

The Raja Saab Twitter review: Here's what netizens have said about the Prabhas-starrer.

Garima Das
Updated on:
The Raja Saab Twitter review
The Raja Saab received mixed reviews by netizens Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Raja Saab hit the theatres on January 9, 2026.

  • Prabhas-starrer opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative.

  • Disappointed audiences have primarily criticised The Raja Saab for poor storytelling, and subpar visual effects. 

A story that includes too many genres often leads to confusion among viewers. The same thing happened with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, letting the audience down by blending multiple genres. It pretends to be a fantasy horror comedy, a mass masala action entertainer, and also a sci-fi adventure, resulting in an unsatisfying experience. The Raja Saab hit the theatres worldwide on January 9, with paid previews on Thursday. The early reviews of the film are out on X (formerly Twitter), and it seems the film failed to live up to the massive expectations. Disappointed audiences have primarily criticised The Raja Saab for weak script, poor storytelling, and subpar VFX.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, among others.

Prabhas in a still from The Raja Saab. - IMDb
The Raja Saab CBFC Certification: Prabhas Starrer Cleared After Modifications And Cuts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's what netizens have said about The Raja Saab on Twitter.

One X user, praising the film called it a "complete entertainer that delivers on fun, energy, and emotions." Raving Prabhas' performance, he said the actor "shines in a refreshing, vintage avatar with excellent comic timing" and called his screen presence "unmatched."

Another wrote that the horror elements didn't work. One user said it lacks soul, logic and excitement. "The horror never really scares and the comedy feels forced. The story jumps around, pacing is slow, and the visuals don’t match the scale it aimed for," read an excerpt from another user review.

The Raja Saab X review

The Raja Saab second trailer out - YouTube
The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Is On A Mission To Take On Sanjay Dutt's Menacing Hypnotist

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Raja Saab release date

According to Sacnilk, as of now, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 14.39 crore on Day 1.

