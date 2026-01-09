The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Disappointed With Prabhas Starrer, Call It 'Disaster'

A story that includes too many genres often leads to confusion among viewers. The same thing happened with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, letting the audience down by blending multiple genres. It pretends to be a fantasy horror comedy, a mass masala action entertainer, and also a sci-fi adventure, resulting in an unsatisfying experience. The Raja Saab hit the theatres worldwide on January 9, with paid previews on Thursday. The early reviews of the film are out on X (formerly Twitter), and it seems the film failed to live up to the massive expectations. Disappointed audiences have primarily criticised The Raja Saab for weak script, poor storytelling, and subpar VFX.