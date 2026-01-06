The Raja Saab CBFC Certification: Prabhas Starrer Cleared After Modifications And Cuts

The Raja Saab gets certification after CBFC cuts beheading scene

According to Hindustan Times, the CBFC’s intervention focused largely on sequences considered excessively graphic. A scene depicting blood washing across the floor was flagged and later altered by converting the original 35-second colour sequence into monochrome. This adjustment was aimed at reducing the visual intensity while retaining narrative continuity. In another instance, a brief four-second flash of a beheading scene was removed entirely following the board’s directive.