The Raja Saab CBFC Certification: Prabhas Starrer Cleared After Modifications And Cuts

The Raja Saab has been granted with UA 16+ rating by the CBFC.
Beheading scene removed and gory visuals modified.
Runtime confirmed at 189 minutes after edits.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a certificate to Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab after the makers carried out specific edits suggested by the board. Directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy received a UA 16+ certificate after certain violent visuals were either modified or removed.
The Raja Saab gets certification after CBFC cuts beheading scene
According to Hindustan Times, the CBFC’s intervention focused largely on sequences considered excessively graphic. A scene depicting blood washing across the floor was flagged and later altered by converting the original 35-second colour sequence into monochrome. This adjustment was aimed at reducing the visual intensity while retaining narrative continuity. In another instance, a brief four-second flash of a beheading scene was removed entirely following the board’s directive.
Alongside visual edits, changes were also made to the film’s audio description and closed captioning to meet accessibility norms laid down by the CBFC.
The Raja Saab runtime
The film’s approved runtime stands at 189 minutes or three hours and nine minutes, as stated in the censor certificate dated December 24, 2025.
With certification formalities complete, The Raja Saab now gears up for release amid one of the busiest festive line-ups of the season.
The Raja Saab release date
It will hit the screens on January 9, 2026, and clash with Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi is expected to release in the Telugu states on January 10, followed by Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on January 12.