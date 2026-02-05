South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Parasakthi, The Raja Saab, Anomie, Euphoria And More

From The Raja Saab to Parasakthi, here's the list of South OTT and theatrical releases this week from February 2 to 8, 2026.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
South OTT and theatrical releases
South OTT and theatrical releases this week from February 2 to 8, 2026. Photo: Instagram, IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week, you can enjoy several South Indian shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.

  • From Telugu and Tamil to Malayalam, there is something for everyone.

  • The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, and Nari Nari Naduma Muraia, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.

South OTT and theatrical releases this week: This week, OTT platforms offer a diverse range of South content in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, and Nari Nari Naduma Muraia. Jayaram's Ashakal Aayiram and Sara Arjun's Euphoria are the major theatrical releases this Friday.

We have curated a list of South Indian shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres this week (February 2-8, 2026)

South OTT releases this week

The Raja Saab - February 6 (JioHotstar)

The Raja Saab follows a man (Prabhas) trying to reclaim his ancestral cinema hall, where he faces paranormal forces and discovers deep family secrets. The film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab round out the cast.

Directed by Maruthi, the film failed to live up to expectations upon its theatrical release. Disappointed audiences criticised it for a weak script, poor storytelling, and subpar VFX. It was a huge box office disaster.

Parasakthi - February 7 (Zee5)

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu. Led by Sivakarthikeyan, the film opened to mixed reviews upon theatrical release.

The socio-political film revolves around the protests across Tamil Nadu opposing the imposition of Hindi as an official language. It shows how Sivakarthikeyan's Chezhiyan evolves from an ordinary citizen to an active participant in the protests.

It also starred Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari - February 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Telugu romantic comedy, starring Sharwanand, Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead roles, is about an architect whose life takes a twist when the past events from his college days resurface. His engagement to Nithya turns into chaos when his former girlfriend, Dia, returns.

This light-hearted comedy is filled with humour and emotions, making it a perfect watch for the weekend.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders - February 6 (Zee5)

Directed by Noufal Abdullah, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a Malayalam horror-comedy about a village with myth and mystery. The film follows Shyam, a young man who encounters some weird events in Nellikkampoyil, forcing him and his friends to face their deepest fears.

It stars Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Merin Philip, Vishnu Agasthya, Rony David, Abu Salim, and others.

Jyothi on ETV Win and Psych Siddhartha on Aha are other OTT releases of the week.

South theatrical releases

Euphoria (Tamil and Telugu) - February 6

The bilingual stars Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Menon, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Directed by Gunasekhar, the thriller explores the modern-day youth culture, focusing on drugs, crime, conflicts and dilemmas faced by the younger generation.

Ashakal Aayiram (Malayalam) - February 6

The Malayalam family comedy is headlined by real-life father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram. The story follows a father and son, with different personalities, who are forced to share a home and how they navigate their differences. The film promises to be a heartfelt story of family bonds.

Anomie - February 6

The story revolves around a girl (Bhavana) whose brother has gone missing, and she is searching for him, which forms the narrative. Written and directed by Riyas Marath, the thriller also stars Shebin Benson, Rahman, Binu Pappu, Arjun Lal, Drishya Raghunath, and Vishnu Agasthya.

Honey - February 6

The Telugu psychological horror is about Anand, obsessed with occult beliefs, dragging his wife Lalitha and young daughter Meera into the tantric rituals and animal sacrifice, leading to chaos and violence in the family. It stars Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, and Divi Vadthya.

With Love, Operation Padma, Karikaada and Rakkasapuradhol are other South theatrical releases.

Published At:
