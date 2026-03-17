South OTT And Theatrical Releases (March 16-22, 2026): Landlord, Kasargod Embassy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh And More

Zee5, ETV Win and SunNXT are packed with interesting South releases this week
Landlord, Kasargod Embassy and Jatadhara, among others, are some of the big OTT releases.
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the major South release in theatres.
From thrillers, action, to romantic comedy, this week promises something for everybody on OTTs and theatres across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada narratives. The list includes Landlord, Kasargod Embassy, Jatadhara and more. Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the major South release in theatres.
Here's the list of South OTT and theatre releases that you can enjoy this week.
South OTT releases this week (March 16-22, 2026)
1. Landlord (March 19) - Zee5
Directed by Jadesh K. Hampi and produced by Sarathi Films, Landlord stars Vijaya Kumar, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, Rakesh Adiga, and Achyuth Kumar. Set in the rural heartland of 1980s Karnataka, the Kannada action-drama promises to be a compelling narrative.
2. Kasaragod Embassy (March 20) - Zee5
This Malayalam series is directed by Atish M. Nair and stars Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Deepak Parambol, Arjun, and more.
The seven-episode crime thriller follows two cousins who find themselves drawn into a complex, high‑stakes world that tests their choices, loyalties and survival.
3. Jatadhara (March 20) - Zee5
Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer mythological supernatural thriller sees Sinha as a demonic goddess who represents greed. Sudheer's character is someone "born from sacrifice."
It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Zee Studios.
4. Valavaara (March 20) - Sun NXT
Directed by Sutan Gowda, the Kannada coming-of-age drama stars Vedic Kaushal. Set in rural Sakleshpura, it's about a young boy Kundesi, who has a toxic relationship with his father (Malathesh HV), who always favours his younger brother, Kosudi (Master Shayan). Kundesi is close to his mother and develops a warm bond with Gowra, the family's pregnant cow.
5. Seetha Payanam (March 20) - Sun NXT
Directed by Arjun Sarja, the film stars Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra.
It follows Seetha, a young chef who goes to Hyderabad in search of a career opportunity. On the way, she gives a lift to a stranger named Abhi, and the journey soon turns annoying, filled with some bizarre incidents.
6. Sumathi Sathakam (March 19) - ETV Win
Directed by MM Nayudu, this Tamil rural romantic comedy stars Amardeep Chowdary. The story follows Krishna, a grocer who loves attending weddings. He finds the love of his life, Sumathi and as they get ready for the big day, the villagers claim that the local deity Amma-varu has possessed Sumathi. The film shows how Krishna and Sumathi navigate societal pressure and supernatural beliefs amidst the chaos.
South theatrical releases of the week
7. Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu drama is headlined by Pawan Kalyan, who plays a character named Bhagat Singh, an honest police officer fighting injustice with integrity. He is inspired by his teacher, who shaped his values.
So, which film are you planning to watch this week?