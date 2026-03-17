South OTT And Theatrical Releases (March 16-22, 2026): Landlord, Kasargod Embassy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh And More

Directed by MM Nayudu, this Tamil rural romantic comedy stars Amardeep Chowdary. The story follows Krishna, a grocer who loves attending weddings. He finds the love of his life, Sumathi and as they get ready for the big day, the villagers claim that the local deity Amma-varu has possessed Sumathi. The film shows how Krishna and Sumathi navigate societal pressure and supernatural beliefs amidst the chaos.