Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

The romantic thriller Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT release is approaching, with viewers eager to see the next chapter of the mystery.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Siren’s Kiss
Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT Release Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT release scheduled for March.

  • Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon lead the romantic thriller.

  • Episode expected to reveal new clues in the investigation.

The Korean romantic thriller Siren’s Kiss has quickly drawn attention from K-drama audiences with its blend of suspense, romance and mystery. As the story develops, anticipation has been growing around the Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT release, especially after several revelations in the previous episode left viewers with unanswered questions.

Episode 6 OTT release, what fans can expect next

The series stars Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon in central roles and follows a complex investigation linked to a series of suspicious deaths. According to the official synopsis provided by the streaming platform, the story focuses on an insurance fraud investigator and a mysterious auctioneer whose past relationships appear to be connected to deadly events.

“Insurance fraud investigator Cha Woo-seok tracks deaths tied to auctioneer Han Seol-ah,” it was stated in the synopsis released by the platform. It was further explained that after a colleague’s death and the discovery that several of Seol-ah’s past partners had met similar fates, suspicion begins to grow around her.

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Investigation deepens in episode 6

In the upcoming episode, the investigation is expected to become more complicated as new secrets begin to surface. An unexpected issue involving a damaged artwork reportedly forces Cha Woo-seok and Han Seol-ah to work together despite their growing mistrust.

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The pair are expected to visit an artist’s studio while attempting to resolve the problem before a major exhibition. During this moment, a more vulnerable side of Seol-ah is revealed as help is sought from the artist to repair the artwork.

The situation appears to affect Woo-seok’s perspective, as the dedication shown by Seol-ah begins to challenge his earlier suspicions. The episode is expected to explore both the investigation and the emotional tension between the two characters.

Where to watch Siren’s Kiss episode 6

For international audiences, Siren’s Kiss is available on Amazon Prime Video with subtitles, allowing viewers outside South Korea to follow the weekly episodes.

The drama follows a two-episode weekly schedule, with new instalments typically released on Mondays and Tuesdays after their television broadcast in South Korea.

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BY Aishani Biswas

Episode 6 of Siren’s Kiss will release on March 17, 2026, with the episode becoming available around 7:00 pm IST for viewers in India after its South Korean broadcast.

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