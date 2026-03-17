Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

Summary of this article
Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT release scheduled for March.
Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon lead the romantic thriller.
Episode expected to reveal new clues in the investigation.
The Korean romantic thriller Siren’s Kiss has quickly drawn attention from K-drama audiences with its blend of suspense, romance and mystery. As the story develops, anticipation has been growing around the Siren’s Kiss Episode 6 OTT release, especially after several revelations in the previous episode left viewers with unanswered questions.
Episode 6 OTT release, what fans can expect next
The series stars Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon in central roles and follows a complex investigation linked to a series of suspicious deaths. According to the official synopsis provided by the streaming platform, the story focuses on an insurance fraud investigator and a mysterious auctioneer whose past relationships appear to be connected to deadly events.
“Insurance fraud investigator Cha Woo-seok tracks deaths tied to auctioneer Han Seol-ah,” it was stated in the synopsis released by the platform. It was further explained that after a colleague’s death and the discovery that several of Seol-ah’s past partners had met similar fates, suspicion begins to grow around her.
Investigation deepens in episode 6
In the upcoming episode, the investigation is expected to become more complicated as new secrets begin to surface. An unexpected issue involving a damaged artwork reportedly forces Cha Woo-seok and Han Seol-ah to work together despite their growing mistrust.
The pair are expected to visit an artist’s studio while attempting to resolve the problem before a major exhibition. During this moment, a more vulnerable side of Seol-ah is revealed as help is sought from the artist to repair the artwork.
The situation appears to affect Woo-seok’s perspective, as the dedication shown by Seol-ah begins to challenge his earlier suspicions. The episode is expected to explore both the investigation and the emotional tension between the two characters.
Where to watch Siren’s Kiss episode 6
For international audiences, Siren’s Kiss is available on Amazon Prime Video with subtitles, allowing viewers outside South Korea to follow the weekly episodes.
The drama follows a two-episode weekly schedule, with new instalments typically released on Mondays and Tuesdays after their television broadcast in South Korea.
Episode 6 of Siren’s Kiss will release on March 17, 2026, with the episode becoming available around 7:00 pm IST for viewers in India after its South Korean broadcast.