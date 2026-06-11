Mersal Re-Release Announced As Vijay Fans Get A Special Birthday Celebration

Mersal re-release announced ahead of Vijay's birthday celebrations this month.
Vijay's triple role helped the film earn nearly ₹200 crore globally.
Fans await Jana Nayagan updates as Mersal returns to theatres.
The Mersal re-release has been announced as a special treat for Vijay fans ahead of the actor-politician's birthday celebrations. While audiences continue waiting for fresh updates on Jana Nayagan, the return of one of Vijay's most celebrated films is expected to bring festive cheer to theatres. The 2017 blockbuster remains a fan favourite and is widely regarded as one of the biggest successes of the actor's career.
Mersal re-release brings Vijay back to the big screen
Directed by Atlee, Mersal featured Vijay in a memorable triple role, portraying a father and his two sons. The story followed Maaran, a doctor committed to affordable healthcare who secretly operated as a vigilante magician exposing corruption within the medical system.
The film also boasted a strong ensemble cast, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Vadivelu, and Sathyaraj. It marked Vijay's second collaboration with director Atlee following the success of Theri.
Why Mersal remains one of Vijay's biggest hits
Upon its original release, Mersal emerged as a major commercial success despite attracting controversy and criticism from certain quarters. Audiences embraced its social themes, action sequences and Vijay's triple performance, helping the film collect nearly ₹200 crore worldwide.
The blockbuster also made history as the first Tamil film to secure a theatrical release in China. Music for the film was composed by A. R. Rahman, adding another major attraction for audiences.
When is Mersal returning to the theatres?
As excitement builds around Vijay's birthday, Mersal is scheduled to return to select theatres across Chennai and Chengalpattu on June 19. The re-release arrives as fans continue awaiting confirmation regarding the release plans for Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay's final film before fully focusing on politics and public service.