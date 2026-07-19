Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Opens In India As Premium Shows Sell Out Within Hours

Jana Nayagan advance booking witnessed sold-out premium shows within hours across multiple cities.
Bengaluru recorded ticket prices reaching ₹2,500 while Tamil Nadu retained the ₹190 cap.
Kamala Cinemas sold over 10,000 tickets within minutes as demand surged.
Jana Nayagan's advance booking has finally opened across several parts of India, and the response suggests Vijay's final film is heading for a massive opening. Despite premium ticket prices touching ₹2,500 in some cities, several early shows have already sold out. The overwhelming demand highlights the anticipation surrounding the actor's farewell to cinema before focusing entirely on politics.
Jana Nayagan ticket prices vary sharply across cities
Advance bookings have gone live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala and several other regions. In most cities, tickets for the Tamil version are priced between ₹100 and ₹800. Bengaluru, however, has emerged as the costliest market, with several premium shows priced above ₹1,000.
At Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan, recliner seats have been listed at ₹2,500, making them the most expensive tickets for the film so far. Several premiere shows priced between ₹800 and ₹1,000 were reported to have sold out within hours of bookings opening.
Tamil Nadu maintains price cap despite massive demand
Unlike other markets, ticket prices in Tamil Nadu continue to follow the government's approved pricing structure. In Chennai, tickets have been capped at ₹190, while the lowest-priced seats are available for ₹54. The policy reflects the state's long-standing effort to discourage inflated premiere pricing and ensure wider accessibility for audiences.
Kamala Cinemas announced that more than 10,000 tickets were sold within minutes of opening bookings, describing the response as unprecedented.
International bookings had already begun weeks earlier, with distributors reporting thousands of tickets sold within the first hour. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. After a lengthy delay caused by certification issues, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 23.