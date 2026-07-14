Avengers: Doomsday Runtime Revealed, Trailer And Premium Ticket Sales Announced

Marvel Studios will open premium ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday this July, nearly five months before its theatrical release.
The film has a confirmed runtime, placing it between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
The early ticket launch coincides with Marvel's new Infinity Vision format to secure premium screens against Dune Part III.
Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Premium-format ticket sales for the film will kick off this July. Marvel Studios announced the unusually early rollout for the upcoming feature, which is scheduled for theatrical release this December. Here are the details of Avengers: Doomsday ticket, trailer details and runtime.
Avengers: Doomsday runtime
The film currently has a runtime of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes), making it longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes), he Hollywood Reporter reported.
Ticket launch details
Premium-format ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday begin on July 20, 2026. Marvel tied the early ticket sales to the launch of its new "Infinity Vision" premium format. This is a strategic movie as Warner Bros. Dune Part III is scheduled to clash with the Marvel film for IMAX screens.
Trailer plans
Marvel plans to launch an all-new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, before attaching it to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits the screens on July 31.
Both Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day skipped Super Bowl trailer launches this year, breaking a 16-year Marvel marketing tradition.
Avengers: Doomsday cast
Robert Downey Jr. is playing the main villain, Doctor Doom, instead of Iron Man. X-Men actors Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Channing Tatum as Gambit are also part of the cast.
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki have also joined the cast.
Fantastic Four, the New Avengers (formerly Thunderbolts) and several Wakandan heroes are also part of the star-studded ensemble.
Marvel launched the first official concept art at the Bilibili World expo in Shanghai.
Avengers: Doomsday
The superhero film will debut in cinemas on December 18, 2026.