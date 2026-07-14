Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute To Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill

Neill was most celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in the hugely successful Jurassic Park franchise. “Sam was exceptionally collaborative,” Spielberg said. “It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.” Spielberg wrapped up his statement by saying: “I adored making all the ‘Jurassic’ movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our ‘Jurassic’ family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”