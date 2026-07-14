Digger Trailer: Tom Cruise Looks Unrecognisable As Oil Baron In Alejandro G Inarritu's Comedy Film

Tom Cruise stars as oil baron Digger Rockwell in the upcoming comedy film Digger.
The film is directed by Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.
Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons are part of the star-studded cast.
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced Digger, an original comedy film of “catastrophic proportions” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The comedy film is led by Tom Cruise who stars as Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man, an oil baron whose company potentially triggers an ecological catastrophe that could spark a nuclear war.
The plot follows Rockwell on a frantic mission. As the consequences of his actions threaten to spiral beyond control, he seeks to prove that he alone can save humanity before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.
What's in Digger trailer
“Everything changes,” Cruise’s Digger says in the trailer. “One day you’re a cat, or a king. Next day, you’re just ashes in a box,” he adds.
When Digger comes to know that his product has caused a glacier to shift he says, “That glacier over there in Greenland shifts five feet. Now, this desk in front of me is bigger than five feet. My dick is a tenth of that size.”
He is agitated and says, “What? Do you want me to shut down a billion-dollar platform over something ten times the size of my dick?”
John Goodman who plays the US president asks Cruise’s character to fix the mess he's created. “Digger got us all into this mess and Digger’s going to dig us out again,” Goodman shouts learning it could take up to $18 trillion to fix this situation.
Watch the trailer here.
Digger cast
Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons play prominent roles. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde are the supporting cast.
Creative production and technical team
Iñárritu has directed the film from a screenplay written with Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman. Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Cruise and Michael Sharp have backed the project. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki have served as the executive producers.
Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki, editors Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione, Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi, and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler are the part of the technical team.
Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson lead production design, with prosthetic makeup by Kazu Hiro and music by Cosmo Sheldrake.
Digger release date
The comedy film will be release in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2, 2026.