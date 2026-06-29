Lenin Trailer Update: Akhil Akkineni’s Big-Screen Comeback Film Set For Major Glimpse Soon

Lenin trailer is reportedly expected to launch before Akhil Akkineni's comeback release.
Multiple release delays followed scheduling changes and Ram Charan's Peddi announcement.
Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sreeleela before the film's final theatrical release plans.
The Lenin trailer could finally be on its way as anticipation continues to build around Akhil Akkineni's much-awaited comeback film. While the makers have not officially confirmed a launch date, industry reports suggest the trailer may arrive shortly, giving audiences their most detailed look yet at the rural action drama. The film carries significant expectations, marking Akhil's return to the big screen after Agent failed to impress at the box office.
Lenin trailer reportedly set for launch
According to a report by 123Telugu, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer on June 30. However, no official announcement has been made by the production team so far, leaving fans waiting for confirmation.
Why Lenin is an important film for Akhil Akkineni
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin blends romance, action and social drama against a rural backdrop. The film stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Akhil Akkineni and is expected to showcase the actor in a different avatar from his previous films.
The project also underwent a notable casting change during production. Actress Sreeleela was initially attached to the film and even appeared in its early promotional glimpse before stepping away because of reported scheduling conflicts. Bhagyashri Borse later joined the cast.
The film's journey to theatres has also been marked by multiple postponements. It was originally planned for an earlier release before being shifted to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan's Peddi. The makers had said the decision was taken to support a healthy theatrical environment and because of the cordial relationship shared between the two actors.
After another revised schedule, Lenin is now set to arrive in cinemas on July 10, making the upcoming trailer a crucial part of its promotional campaign.