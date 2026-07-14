Govinda Announces Comeback After Seven Years With New Film Roopa

Govinda announced his return to the big screen with his upcoming self-produced film Roopa.
The project marks Govinda's first theatrical release in nearly seven years since his 2019 film Rangeela Raja.
Govinda introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar as his co-star during a recent press conference.
Actor Govinda announced Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film Roopa at a recent press conference. This marks his first theatrical release in nearly seven years. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. Apart from playing the lead role, Govinda is also producing the film. During the media event, he introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar, who will feature opposite him in the project.
Govinda on overcoming the odds
Govinda reflected on his career trajectory and the criticism he faced during his extended absence.
"Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, 'Now he won’t appear in films anymore.' But I always started again," Govinda said.
He outlined his ambitions for the new project and its potential impact.
"I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic," added the 62-year-old actor.
He also said the film intends to motivate a newer demographic.
"This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true. Beyond that, I won’t speak about spirituality," he said further.
On numerology
Govinda, who is a firm believer in astrology and numerology, said that his own name is based on these practices.
"Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old," Govinda said.
He highlighted the recurring significance of the number throughout his career. Govinda signed 14 films in a single week. This early milestone led to 14 years of superstardom in Hindi cinema. His political career mirrored this numerical pattern, as he served as a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha.
"After that, I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films. This time, however, I didn’t want to wait another five years. I told myself that I would start again. Now, I hope this marks the beginning of a new journey," Govinda said.
With Roopa, Govinda aims to make a successful return to the big screen.