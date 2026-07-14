Tumbbad 2: Alia Bhatt Joins Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Highly Anticipated Sequel

"Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in our industry, and her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible. This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us. She is the perfect choice for this film, and the audience will see her in a way like never before," Gada said.