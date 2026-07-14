Tumbbad 2: Alia Bhatt Joins Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Highly Anticipated Sequel

Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The fantasy sequel is being directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.
The film is officially scheduled to release in cinemas in December 2027.
Actor Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of the upcoming sequel Tumbbad 2. She will star alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the highly anticipated fantasy film. The original Tumbbad redefined the folklore fantasy genre in India, earned a cult following, and its re-release became the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema history.
Alia Bhatt on joining Tumbbad 2
Alia expressed deep admiration for her co-stars and the rich, mysterious world of Tumbbad 2.
"Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting," Alia told Bombay Times.
"To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together," she added.
Tumbbad 2 is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.
"Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film," Sohum said.
"We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together," he added.
Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada also welcomed the Alpha star.
"Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in our industry, and her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible. This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us. She is the perfect choice for this film, and the audience will see her in a way like never before," Gada said.
Tumbbad 2 is set for theatrical release on December 3, 2027.