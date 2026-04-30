Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tumbbad 2 To Release On December 3, 2027

Director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel seeks to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said in a statement shared by the film's makers.