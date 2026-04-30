Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tumbbad 2 To Release On December 3, 2027

Summary of this article
The wait for Tumbbad 2 is finally ending.
The makers have dropped a release date for the much-anticipated sequel.
Nawzuddin Siddiqui is joining the cast that sees Sohum Shah returning.
Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027. Sohum Shah shared the date along with a new poster on social media and wrote, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues...” He also used the hashtag #PralayAayega. The line harks back to the themes of sin, hunger and greed that shaped the first film. The folk horror will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The announcement arrives after years of interest in a follow-up to a film that built a strong following for its folklore-led horror and atmosphere. The 2018 film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, while the sequel is being directed by Adesh Prasad. Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, led by Dr Jayantilal Gada. Distribution will be handled by Pen Marudhar.
In an official statement, Shah expressed that Tumbbad remains very special to him. He said the sequel aims to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and larger, while building on the mythology and atmosphere that connected with audiences in the first film. He added that Tumbbad 2 will carry a familiar essence, but unfold in a new way.
Director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel seeks to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said in a statement shared by the film's makers.