Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Sets August Release Date

Shradhha Kapoor's Eetha will arrive in cinemas this August.
The film is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
Laxman Utekar has served as the director of the biopic.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, will be seen in Eetha, her upcoming film with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with Laxman Utekar as the director.
The long-awaited project has finally locked its release date for August this year. Here's the release date.
Eetha release date out
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced Eetha's release date on X (formerly Twitter). It is set to hit the screens on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Rakshabandhan.
About Eetha
Eetha is described as "a bold and emotionally charged film". It is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, popularly known as the "Tamasha Empress". The story spans from the 1940s to the 1990s, and will focus on her rise to fame and the struggles.
It is said to be one of the most challenging roles in Shraddha's career.
This is not the first time Shraddha has starred in a biopic. She was seen in Haseena Parker, where she played the titular character, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
According to reports in Mid-Day, Shraddha wrapped up filming for Eetha in May this year. The final schedule was completed with a grand montage song sequence shot in Bhor, Maharashtra. It reportedly featured nearly 800 background performers. The montage will show the transformative journey of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, from her early life to stardom and the challenges she faced in later years of her life.
National award-winning choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant had designed the film's dance sequences, including the montage.
The film was reportedly shot across several locations in Maharashtra, including Madh Island in Mumbai, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara, Nashik, and Bhor.