Aneet Padda To Play A Dual Role In Aditya Sarpotdar's Shakti Shalini? Here's What We Know

Summary of this article
A report stated that Aneet Padda will play a double role in Aditya Sarpotdar's Shakti Shalini.
Sarpotdar called the report "inaccurate."
The film marks the next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Actor Aneet Padda will be leading Aditya Sarpotdar's upcoming film, Shakti Shalini. Her first glimpse was unveiled during the end credits of Thamma. She was described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.”
A new report claimed that Aneet will play a double role in Maddock's film. Aneet is reportedly playing Shakti, the protector, and Shalini, the evil power, in the film.
Aneet Padda's double role in Shakti Shalini
According to a Mid-Day report, the story is about a vengeful female ghost, dwelling in trees and water bodies and punishes men after being betrayed and brutally killed.
The film is inspired by Bengali folklore and mythology, which will show the conflict between good and evil. Shakti represents the goddess Kali, who fights against evil.
Aditya Sarpotdar on report of Aneet Padda playing double role in Shakti Shalini
When Zoom asked Aditya about the report, he called it inaccurate and didn't reveal any details about the film’s storyline or the character.
Shakti Shalini also stars Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Siingh. The film went on floors in Mumbai last month, and it is currently being shot in Madh Island. A massive set showing a small town in West Bengal has been erected. A source told Mid-Day, "Next, they will head to Madhya Pradesh for an extensive schedule. Crucial scenes will be filmed in Datia, Gwalior, Morena, and other towns."
After Stree films, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma, Shakti Shalini is the sixth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
The film was originally scheduled to debut in cinemas on December 24, but reports claim that Shakti Shalini's release date might be postponed to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Official confirmation is awaited.