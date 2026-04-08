Aneet Padda To Play A Dual Role In Aditya Sarpotdar's Shakti Shalini? Here's What We Know

Shakti Shalini also stars Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Siingh. The film went on floors in Mumbai last month, and it is currently being shot in Madh Island. A massive set showing a small town in West Bengal has been erected. A source told Mid-Day, "Next, they will head to Madhya Pradesh for an extensive schedule. Crucial scenes will be filmed in Datia, Gwalior, Morena, and other towns."