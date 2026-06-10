Jay-Z Announces Paris and LA Concerts As 30th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off

The announcement marks a long-awaited return from Jay-Z’s west coast fans, as he hasn’t played a concert in L.A. since his 4:44 Tour back in 2017. Jay-Z made his return to the stage at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30. The Philadelphia concert was a broader career retrospective, with an emphasis on celebrating the city’s culture. Jay will return to the Big Apple for three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium on July 10-12. The July 10 show will find Jay-Z performing Reasonable Doubt in celebration of his debut’s 30th anniversary, while July 11 is set to favor 2001’s The Blueprint in honor of the seminal LP turning 25 in September.