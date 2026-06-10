Jay-Z Announces Paris and LA Concerts As 30th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off

Jay-Z is set to have extensive concerts this year.
The Paris and LA stadium shows are part of 30th anniversary shows.
The 2026 shows represent one of his most busy schedules in a decade.
Jay-Z is headed to the West Coast and Europe for special 30th anniversary shows later this year.
The announcement marks a long-awaited return from Jay-Z’s west coast fans, as he hasn’t played a concert in L.A. since his 4:44 Tour back in 2017. Jay-Z made his return to the stage at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30. The Philadelphia concert was a broader career retrospective, with an emphasis on celebrating the city’s culture. Jay will return to the Big Apple for three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium on July 10-12. The July 10 show will find Jay-Z performing Reasonable Doubt in celebration of his debut’s 30th anniversary, while July 11 is set to favor 2001’s The Blueprint in honor of the seminal LP turning 25 in September.
The rapper will play Paris on Sept. 10 at Stade de France, and in L.A. at SoFi stadium on Oct. 23. The 2026 shows signal one of his most ambitious, packed live schedules in nearly a decade. Tickets for the newly announced concerts will first be made available through Mastercard and Citi presales beginning 11 June, with general sales opening on 12 June through Live Nation. The additional stadium dates bring Jay-Z's total number of announced headline performances for 2026 to six.