‘Students Shouldn’t Be Treated Like This’: Diljit Dosanjh Backs CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Listen To The Demands

On Monday (July 20), a huge crowd, including students and youth, filled the streets of New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak. The peaceful protest turned violent as the Delhi Police used excessive force, using lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters marching toward Parliament. Police faced criticism online for being brutal towards the students. Several celebs, including Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vir Das, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, expressed solidarity with the students and also condemned the police's action.