‘Students Shouldn’t Be Treated Like This’: Diljit Dosanjh Backs CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Listen To The Demands

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh showed his support to the student protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation.
He condemned the violence against students and urged the authorities to listen to the students' demands.
Dosanjh also reflected on the criticism he has faced in the past, when people labelled him as ‘anti-national’.
On Monday (July 20), a huge crowd, including students and youth, filled the streets of New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak. The peaceful protest turned violent as the Delhi Police used excessive force, using lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters marching toward Parliament. Police faced criticism online for being brutal towards the students. Several celebs, including Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vir Das, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, expressed solidarity with the students and also condemned the police's action.
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has faced widespread criticism for not speaking up on the CJP protest, has finally broken his silence.
What did Diljit Dosanjh say about CJP protest?
Diljit has backed the youth-led protest and strongly condemned the violence that happened during the protest on Monday. He also opened up about the criticism he has faced in the past, when people labelled him as ‘anti-national’. The Satluj actor also said that earlier he faced backlash and legal challenges while backing the farmers’ protest.
On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram stories, he penned a note in Punjabi, condemning the alleged attack on students. The note is translated to English as: "What happened today was very wrong… Students should not have been treated like this… I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands… The voice of the people is the voice of God."
On being labelled ‘anti-national’ in the past, the singer said, "I have already been tagged as an ‘anti-national’ many times… Even now, I will be called an anti-national. After the Farmers’ Protest… I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I can’t even discuss. Anyway, God is watching everything. May God bless everyone."
Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh's post here.
What happened at the protest?
The CJP-led protest began on June 20. Later, activist Sonam Wangchuk joining the movement on June 28. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for more than 20 days, but he was forcibly taken to a hospital on the 20th day of his hunger strike.