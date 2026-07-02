Diljit Dosanjh On CJP Protest: ‘I’m an Artiste, Not a Politician’ As Singer Avoids Political Question

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The singer-actor said he was unaware of the protest and described himself as an artiste rather than a politician.

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to CJP protes Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh distanced himself from the ongoing CJP protest during an Instagram Live.

  • The singer said he is an artiste and avoids political debates completely.

  • CJP protest demands accountability over examination leaks and recruitment irregularities across India.

Diljit Dosanjh has responded to a fan's question about the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he prefers to stay away from political matters. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer-actor explained that he was unfamiliar with the protest and did not wish to comment on issues he did not know enough about. His response has since sparked discussion across social media.

Diljit Dosanjh distances himself from political debates

During a live interaction on Instagram, a fan asked Diljit about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest taking place at Jantar Mantar. The singer replied that he was unaware of the demonstration and wanted to stay away from protests and political discussions.

Diljit said, "Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artiste, not a politician. Everything in life can never be perfect. The world can never be completely free of problems."

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Protest - X
Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco Show Disrupted | Why Do His Concerts Keep Becoming Political Battlegrounds?

By Aishani Biswas

He also quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar," before wishing well to both sides and reiterating that he did not know enough about the matter to comment further.

Related Content
Youths Rally in Large Numbers; Bang Plates, Spoons to Demand Accountability at CJP Protest - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Peaceful Resistance: The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke (centre), at a protest in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, 2026 - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Delhi Police Detain Six During Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar - null
Abhijeet Dipke at the protest holding the autobiography of BR Ambedkar. - Suresh K Pandey

What is the CJP protest about?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment and examination systems.

The protest has drawn students and supporters from across several states, with demonstrators calling for greater transparency and accountability. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also extended support by participating through a hunger strike, bringing additional attention to the movement.

Prakash Raj backs Abhijeet Dipke - X
Prakash Raj Backs Abhijeet Dipke As CJP Protest Grows Over Exam Irregularities, NEET Row

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the professional front, Diljit was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which emerged as one of the year's surprise box-office successes. He is currently travelling across multiple countries as part of his ongoing Aura Tour 2026, performing for audiences around the world.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories