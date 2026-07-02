Diljit Dosanjh On CJP Protest: ‘I’m an Artiste, Not a Politician’ As Singer Avoids Political Question

Diljit Dosanjh distanced himself from the ongoing CJP protest during an Instagram Live.
The singer said he is an artiste and avoids political debates completely.
CJP protest demands accountability over examination leaks and recruitment irregularities across India.
Diljit Dosanjh has responded to a fan's question about the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he prefers to stay away from political matters. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer-actor explained that he was unfamiliar with the protest and did not wish to comment on issues he did not know enough about. His response has since sparked discussion across social media.
Diljit Dosanjh distances himself from political debates
During a live interaction on Instagram, a fan asked Diljit about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest taking place at Jantar Mantar. The singer replied that he was unaware of the demonstration and wanted to stay away from protests and political discussions.
Diljit said, "Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artiste, not a politician. Everything in life can never be perfect. The world can never be completely free of problems."
He also quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar," before wishing well to both sides and reiterating that he did not know enough about the matter to comment further.
What is the CJP protest about?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks and alleged irregularities in recruitment and examination systems.
The protest has drawn students and supporters from across several states, with demonstrators calling for greater transparency and accountability. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also extended support by participating through a hunger strike, bringing additional attention to the movement.
On the professional front, Diljit was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which emerged as one of the year's surprise box-office successes. He is currently travelling across multiple countries as part of his ongoing Aura Tour 2026, performing for audiences around the world.