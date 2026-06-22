Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco Show Disrupted | Why Do His Concerts Keep Becoming Political Battlegrounds?

A pro-Khalistani protester breached security during Diljit's San Francisco concert performance.
The controversy stems from Diljit's 2025 KBC appearance alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Similar Khalistan protests disrupted Diljit's Calgary and Australian concerts previously.
A pro-Khalistani protester disrupted Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco concert by rushing onto the stage with a flag. The incident has reignited questions around why the singer's appearances continue to attract political demonstrations across international venues.
The latest Diljit Dosanjh concert protest unfolded during the singer's Aura World Tour stop at San Francisco's Chase Center, where a man carrying a Khalistan flag breached security and climbed onto the stage while the performance was underway. Videos circulating on social media showed Diljit continuing to perform as security personnel escorted the protester away, while local police were later seen detaining the individual.
Why do Diljit Dosanjh's concerts keep becoming political battlegrounds?
The recent disruption is part of an ongoing controversy linked to Diljit's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 alongside Amitabh Bachchan in October 2025.
After the episode aired, objections were raised by some pro-Khalistan groups over Diljit touching Bachchan's feet on national television. Bachchan has faced allegations from sections of the Sikh community over comments allegedly linked to the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, allegations that have been repeatedly denied by the veteran actor.
Bachchan had stated that the allegations were "wild, irresponsible and most unfounded", adding that they were "completely baseless, false and untrue". It was further stated by him that the 1984 riots would "always remain a blot and a dark phase in the history of our country".
What happened at the San Francisco concert?
According to videos shared online, the protester approached Diljit while waving a Khalistan flag and briefly danced beside him before being restrained by security officials. The concert was not paused and Diljit continued performing without addressing the disruption on stage.
The incident follows a similar protest at his Calgary show last month, where Khalistan flags were raised from within the audience.
Why some Pro-Khalistan groups target Diljit
The criticism stems from Diljit's decision to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati to raise awareness and seek support for Punjab flood relief efforts. The banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was declared unlawful in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019, had criticised the singer after the episode aired.
A statement issued by the group alleged that "by touching feet of Bachchan, the man whose words orchestrated genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide".
From calgary to San Francisco: A pattern emerges
During his Calgary concert, Diljit paused the performance to directly address protesters.
It was said by the singer, "My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab."
He added that he had appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati solely to highlight Punjab's concerns and support flood relief efforts. "We often say national media doesn't talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel, for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab's issues there."
Referring to his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diljit said he had used the platform to discuss the Komagata Maru incident rather than promote his work.
"I didn't go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it," he said.
How Diljit has responded to protesters
Diljit has consistently maintained that his message is rooted in unity and love.
After earlier protests during his Australian tour, it was stated by him: "I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, 'Ik Onkar.'"
Addressing those who attempted to disrupt his Canadian shows, he wrote on Instagram that peaceful demonstrations outside venues were acceptable, but harassment of fans would "not be tolerated".
Can concert organisers stop political demonstrations?
Security experts note that while venues can strengthen screening procedures and deploy additional personnel near stage access points, preventing politically motivated demonstrations entirely remains difficult, particularly at high-profile international concerts.
As Diljit's global profile continues to rise, organisers may face increasing pressure to balance freedom of expression with ensuring audience safety and uninterrupted performances.