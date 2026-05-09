Diljit Dosanjh Shuts Down Political Rumours Amid Fresh Controversies

Diljit Dosanjh has firmly dismissed speculation about entering politics, saying his purpose is purely entertainment.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Rejects Political Future Amid Ongoing Debate Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh firmly denied rumours about entering Punjab politics anytime soon.

  • The singer addressed criticism linked to protests, Khalistan debates, and public appearances abroad.

  • Diljit will next appear in Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Diljit Dosanjh has clarified that he has no interest in entering politics despite growing speculation around his increasing public influence in Punjab. The singer-actor, who has often spoken about issues affecting his home state, recently responded to rumours suggesting he could emerge as a future political face of Punjab. Reacting to the discussion online, Diljit made it clear that his focus remains firmly on entertainment and not political life.

The conversation gained momentum after a Punjabi publication questioned whether the artist could eventually step into politics. Responding publicly, it was written by Diljit on X that he would “never” enter politics and that entertaining people remained his only work.

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Political Speculation and Punjab Debate

Over the years, Diljit has frequently used his platform to speak about Punjab, especially during the farmers’ protests and natural disasters that affected the state. However, the actor’s outspoken nature has often placed him at the centre of political debates and online criticism.

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During his recent concert in Calgary, Canada, Diljit reportedly paused the show after noticing protesters allegedly waving Khalistan flags in the crowd. Addressing the audience, it was said by the singer that people were free to wave flags, but he would continue making Punjab proud wherever he travelled.

Diljit Says He Faces Criticism From ‘Both Sides’

Speaking candidly during the concert, Diljit revealed that criticism follows him from opposing ideological groups. It was shared by the actor that he gets labelled differently depending on where he performs, leaving him feeling caught between extreme opinions.

He also defended his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Amitabh Bachchan, saying appearing on national television did not make him against Punjab. The singer further stated that he has consistently highlighted Punjab’s issues on larger platforms and contributed financially whenever the state needed support.

Diljit Dosanjh Death Remark Sparks Concern Among Fans - Instagram
"Tried To Get Out Of My Body; Don't Fear Death": Diljit Dosanjh’s On-stage Remarks Have Fans Concerned

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali, which is scheduled for release on June 12.

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