Off Campus Season 2 Confirmed: Mika Abdalla And Stephen Kalyn To Lead Prime Video Romance Series

Prime Video's college romance drama, Off Campus Season 2, has its lead couple in Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla. It was announced by the streamer on Thursday. Based on the Elle Kennedy novels, Season 1, which premiered on May 13, was an instant hit.
Off Campus Season 2 finds its lead couple
The second season will adapt the plot of Kennedy’s third novel, The Score. It will revolve around Dean Di Laurentis (Kalyn) and an aspiring actress, Allie Hayes (Abdalla). There was an episode in the first instalment, dedicated to their complicated relationship, and both became fans' favourites. Off Campus Season 2 will focus on their story.
What Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla said about the show
“I consider (episode six) a pilot episode or a soft launch for season two and what you’re going to expect,” Kalyn told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was so grateful to learn from Ella (Bright) and Belmont (Cameli) and watch those two great phenomenal actors lead season one.”
Abdalla is equally excited to lead the second season. She shared, “I truly love working with Stephen so much. We didn’t get to do very many emotional scenes together [in season one], but when we did, we really fed off of each other in a really fulfilling way.”
She is excited to work with him because she trusts him very much. She believes that he will be there for her. She also said he will be there for him “on days that are more intense than anything we experienced season one.”