Tom Hardy ‘Wasn't Fired’ From MobLand, Discussions For His Return Underway - Report

Since last week, there have been reports that Tom Hardy is out of the third season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand. Variety had quoted sources saying that Hardy (who plays gangster Harry Da Souza) was not asked to return to the show following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others. However, the latest report claims that he was not fired from MobLand, and the discussions are underway for his return to the show.