Tom Hardy ‘Wasn't Fired’ From MobLand, Discussions For His Return Underway - Report

Tom Hardy is not fired from MobLand, reported Variety.
Discussions are underway for his return to the show.
Tom Hardy plays gangster Harry Da Souza in the crime thriller.
Since last week, there have been reports that Tom Hardy is out of the third season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand. Variety had quoted sources saying that Hardy (who plays gangster Harry Da Souza) was not asked to return to the show following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others. However, the latest report claims that he was not fired from MobLand, and the discussions are underway for his return to the show.
Is Tom Hardy out of MobLand?
“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to the project told Variety.
“I’m sure Guy (Ritchie) is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work. Guy likes working with Tom,” a source informed.
About MobLand
The show is co-created by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth and is produced by David Glasser‘s 101 Studios, along with MTV Entertainment Studios. Guy Ritchie has served as the executive producer and directed several episodes across both seasons. The show also stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.
MobLand Season 1 premiered in 2025 and went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Paramount+. Season 2 is completed, and Season 3 is set to go into production. The release date for Season 2 is yet to be announced. It is expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.
How Tom Hardy's MobLand exit rumours sparked
Reportedly, there was a fallout between Hardy, Butterworth and Glasser, and there were several factors in their alleged fallout, including Hardy's late arrival on set and insistence on rewriting some of the script.
“He’s difficult, but he’s a movie star,” a second production source said. Sources also said that Hardy was unhappy because Butterworth was delivering scripts late, due to which he was unable to rehearse on time.
Butterworth was also absent on set, due to which he couldn't resolve script issues. “The only people [Butterworth] really speaks to is David Glasser,” said the production source. “Very few people on the cast or crew have anything to do with Jez. We never see him.”