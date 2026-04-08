India’s Got Latent Season 2 Announced: Samay Raina Promises Wilder Comeback

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is officially happening, with Samay Raina confirming the comeback in his latest special. After a controversial exit, the show is set to return with a bolder and more unpredictable format.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
India’s Got Latent Season 2
India’s Got Latent Season 2 Announced by Samay Raina Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India’s Got Latent Season 2 confirmed by Samay Raina after 2025 controversy.

  • New season to feature dual format with wild and toned-down versions.

  • Show was removed after backlash, now set for bold creative comeback.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is officially on its way, with Samay Raina confirming the return of his unconventional talent show. The announcement came during his latest stand-up special, where he addressed months of speculation around the show’s future. Known for its chaotic, roast-driven format, the series had built a strong following before being pulled down amid controversy.

Raina’s tone, however, remained consistent with his style, candid, self-aware and slightly irreverent. The decision to bring the show back feels less like a comeback and more like a continuation of something he clearly enjoys.

India’s Got Latent season 2 announcement and format

During his set, it was shared by Raina that he had spent considerable time thinking about the show’s return. It was suggested that the first season had already ended at a high point, making the decision to revisit it more deliberate.

He confirmed that the show would return, with it being stated that he genuinely enjoyed creating it. The new season, however, is expected to push boundaries further. It was indicated that a “wild” version of the show is being planned, while a comparatively toned-down version may be released online.

The idea hints at a dual format, balancing creative freedom with platform limitations.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

From controversy to comeback

The show’s return also comes after a turbulent phase. India’s Got Latent was taken down in early 2025 following backlash over a controversial segment involving Ranveer Allahbadia. The incident led to widespread criticism, forcing all episodes to be made private.

Since then, the silence around the show had only added to speculation. Raina’s announcement now signals a clear shift, one that acknowledges the past while still moving forward.

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He even joked about experimenting with formats, including removing audience phones and introducing more provocative interactions, suggesting that unpredictability will remain central to the show’s identity.

With Season 2 confirmed, the real question now is not whether it will return, but how far it will go this time.

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