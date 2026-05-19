RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Floors Super Giants, Jaipur Crowd With Incredible 93-Run Knock

Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Lucknow Super Giants posted 220-run total
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 38-ball 93 to power RR's chase
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fairytale run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued, as he lit up Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a dazzling 93-run knock during match 64 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 19).
Batting on 5 runs off 10 balls initially, Sooryavanshi switched gears as only he can, making elite cricket look like a video game yet again with his outrageously free-flowing strokeplay. The teenaged southpaw got to his fifty off 23 balls and proceeded to clobber 42 runs off the next 13 he faced.
Full deliveries, good length, short ones all travelled as the boy from Bihar once again showed his astonishing range. Big sixes flew to the offside as well as leg, and after Mohsin Khan inexplicably failed to run him out from touching distance of the stumps, Sooryavanshi seemed destined for a hundred.
But a hard-length ball did him in eventually, and Mohsin got some respite as the left-arm seamer's delivery had the batter caught at long on for a manic 38-ball 93.
In the process, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to cross the 500-run aggregate in a single IPL season. The batter, all of 15, achieved the milestone with his ninth run in Tuesday's innings, overtaking Rishabh Pant's effort back in 2018 for then Delhi Daredevils.
Sooryavanshi also has the highest strike rate (236.32) by any batter in an IPL season who scored 500-plus runs. The previous highest strike rate with a 500-plus runs IPL season was by Andre Russell (205.0) in 2019.
Earlier, Mitchell Marsh too fell agonisingly short of a hundred as his 96-run knock off 57 balls propelled LSG to a 220-run total. The 34-year-old brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Josh Inglis off just 48 balls, and before that they racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31