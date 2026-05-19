RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Floors Super Giants, Jaipur Crowd With Incredible 93-Run Knock

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got to his fifty off 23 balls and proceeded to clobber 42 runs off the next 13 he faced. He became the youngest batter to cross the 500-run aggregate in a single IPL season

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Floors Super Giants, Jaipur Crowd With 93-Run Knock
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur

  • Lucknow Super Giants posted 220-run total

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 38-ball 93 to power RR's chase

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fairytale run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued, as he lit up Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a dazzling 93-run knock during match 64 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 19).

ALSO READ: RR Vs LSG Live Score

Batting on 5 runs off 10 balls initially, Sooryavanshi switched gears as only he can, making elite cricket look like a video game yet again with his outrageously free-flowing strokeplay. The teenaged southpaw got to his fifty off 23 balls and proceeded to clobber 42 runs off the next 13 he faced.

Full deliveries, good length, short ones all travelled as the boy from Bihar once again showed his astonishing range. Big sixes flew to the offside as well as leg, and after Mohsin Khan inexplicably failed to run him out from touching distance of the stumps, Sooryavanshi seemed destined for a hundred.

But a hard-length ball did him in eventually, and Mohsin got some respite as the left-arm seamer's delivery had the batter caught at long on for a manic 38-ball 93.

In the process, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to cross the 500-run aggregate in a single IPL season. The batter, all of 15, achieved the milestone with his ninth run in Tuesday's innings, overtaking Rishabh Pant's effort back in 2018 for then Delhi Daredevils.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - Photo: AP
Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur. - AP
Josh Inglis bats during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - AP
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Sooryavanshi also has the highest strike rate (236.32) by any batter in an IPL season who scored 500-plus runs. The previous highest strike rate with a 500-plus runs IPL season was by Andre Russell (205.0) in 2019.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh too fell agonisingly short of a hundred as his 96-run knock off 57 balls propelled LSG to a 220-run total. The 34-year-old brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Josh Inglis off just 48 balls, and before that they racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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