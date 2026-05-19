Trump Says He Paused Iran Strikes After Requests From Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE

According to two US sources who spoke to Axios, Trump was scheduled to meet his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to talk about military options.



Before his announcement, Trump spoke on the phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, two sources with knowledge said, according to Axios. For weeks, Trump has been threatening to cancel the truce that was agreed in the middle of April if Iran did not strike a deal, with changing conditions for doing so. “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them,” the US President said over the weekend.