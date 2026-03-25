Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

The US President asserted that the war against Iran has been won. “I don't like to say this. We've won this. This war has been won... It's like we're not winning a war where they have no Navy and they have no Air Force and they have no nothing. And we literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it,” Trump said. He said the US obliterated Iran’s nuclear potential, which could have been used against American allies in the Middle East.