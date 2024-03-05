National

PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Taking Oath As Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Modi said on X, "Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.

