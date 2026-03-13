Congress Slams Govt’s ‘Silence’ On Khamenei Killing, Seeks Debate On West Asia Crisis

Summary of this article
The Congress criticised the Modi government for its “silence” on the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Jairam Ramesh alleged that "a compromised prime minister no doubt wants to avoid antagonising his American and Israeli friend".
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the government is prioritising the safety of Indian nationals and national interests, and has already evacuated 67,000 Indians from the conflict zone.
The Congress on Friday criticised the Modi government over its “silence” on the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying "a compromised prime minister no doubt wants to avoid antagonising his American and Israeli friend".
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said India had rightly condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf states but had remained silent on the US-Israeli assault on Iran that preceded them.
"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on February 28 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent. Parliament is yet to have an obituary reference," Ramesh said on X.
"India has rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but is completely quiet on the US-Israeli assault on Iran in the first place. It should be remembered that Iran is a part of the BRICS+ forum for which India holds the Presidency for this year," he added.
Ramesh also pointed out that when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May 2024, the Modi government had declared a day of mourning on May 21, 2024, and Parliament observed an obituary reference when it convened on July 1, 2024.
"Why the hesitancy now? A compromised PM no doubt wants to avoid antagonizing his American and Israeli 'friend'," the Congress leader said, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
On Thursday, the Congress said the Opposition was seeking a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its implications for India, but alleged that the government was "adamantly refusing" to allow such a debate as it was "afraid".
The party also claimed that the government’s foreign policy "already stands brutally exposed".
Earlier this week, the Congress staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha and protested in the Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement in Parliament on the West Asia situation.
The party described Jaishankar’s remarks as "vapid" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy "(mis)adventurism", along with the government’s undermining of the Indian Foreign Service, was pushing India into "vassalage".
The US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the killing of Khamenei.
In a suo motu statement in Parliament, Jaishankar said India supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He also defended the decision to allow an Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port, saying it was taken on humanitarian grounds.
He said the government had been closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region and had already evacuated 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.
Jaishankar added that ensuring the safety of Indian nationals and safeguarding national interests, including energy security and trade, remain the government’s top priorities.