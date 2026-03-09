Senior BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Calls For Peace In West Asia

Summary of this article
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday condoled the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and emphasized that war is not a solution to any problem, but a problem in itself.
The former Minority Affairs Minister visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi and met Ambassador Mohammad Fathali to offer his heartfelt condolences on Khamenei’s death.
Naqvi said that war is not a solution to any problem, but is a problem itself.
"Peace is essential for the safety of humanity. I pray that may 'amrit' of peace emerge from this 'sea of crisis'," the BJP leader added.
He stressed that peace must be restored to ensure the safety of lakhs of Indians residing in Iran and other Gulf nations, as well as ordinary people. He also asserted that the sovereignty of every country must be respected.
The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had served as the country’s Supreme Leader since 1989.
Following the offensive, Iran has carried out a series of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.
In recent days, the conflict has escalated with attacks and counter-attacks from both sides. India has called for resolving the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.
(with PTI inputs)