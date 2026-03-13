Trump Administration Takes Steps To Ease Sanctions On Russian Oil

In emergency measures to stabilize energy markets disrupted by the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, the Trump administration has issued temporary waivers allowing purchases of sanctioned Russian crude

  • Trump administration grants 30-day waiver permitting Indian refiners to purchase sanctioned Russian oil already at sea, aiming to quickly boost global supply

  • President Trump announces temporary lifting of oil sanctions on “some countries” until the situation stabilizes, with ongoing talks for broader.

  • Senate Democrats strongly criticize the move as weakening Russia sanctions meant to limit funds for its Ukraine war.

In response to surging global oil prices caused by the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and partial disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Trump administration has taken emergency steps to ease sanctions on Russian oil.

On March 6, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy sanctioned Russian crude currently stranded at sea without facing U.S. penalties. The measure aims to release millions of barrels into the market rapidly and help moderate extreme price volatility.

President Donald Trump confirmed the policy direction on March 9, stating the U.S. would temporarily lift oil sanctions on “some countries until this straightens out,” with discussions continuing on further targeted or wider relief to avoid shortages and protect American consumers from high energy costs.

The decisions have triggered sharp criticism from Senate Democrats, including calls for hearings. They argue the relief undermines sanctions intended to restrict Russian revenue for its war in Ukraine. The administration insists the actions are strictly temporary, cover only in-transit cargoes, and will have minimal long-term financial impact on Moscow.

The moves reflect the administration’s priority on stabilizing energy markets amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, while balancing domestic economic needs against longstanding geopolitical sanctions. Oil prices have eased slightly since the announcements but remain elevated.

