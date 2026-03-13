Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Tehran’s Shadow Army

Beyond Iran’s borders, the IRGC exerts influence through its elite expeditionary unit, the Quds Force. For decades it was commanded by Qasem Soleimani, a powerful general who became a central architect of Iran’s regional strategy until he was killed in a 2020 US drone strike. The Quds Force trains, funds, and arms allied militias across West Asia, building what Tehran calls the Axis of Resistance. Through these alliances, Iran has extended its strategic reach across West Asia without relying solely on its conventional military. The first group the IRGC cultivated for the purposes of proxy warfare was Hezbollah. Hezbollah was the incubator for the expression of IRGC ideology outside of Iran. While the realist, hard-power benefits of developing such a group might seem obvious in retrospect, it was developed at a time when the nascent Iranian state was under significant military and economic pressure.