PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Summary of this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to address the "serious situation" in West Asia.following recent hostilities involving US-Israel actions against Iran.
Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace, stability, and dialogue in the region, while emphasizing the top priorities of ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals.
The call, Modi's first direct discussion with Pezeshkian since the sharp escalation in the conflict around 13 days prior condemned attacks on civilians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a crucial phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian late on Thursday, March 12, focusing on the rapidly deteriorating "serious situation" in West Asia amid heightened military confrontations and regional instability.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi detailed the conversation: “Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.”
The discussion marks Modi's first direct engagement with President Pezeshkian since the outbreak of intensified hostilities approximately 13 days ago, reportedly involving US-backed Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, leading to retaliatory actions and widespread fears of a broader conflict. Modi conveyed India's profound worry over the humanitarian impact, including civilian casualties and destruction of essential infrastructure.
Sources indicate that the Prime Minister underscored India's unwavering commitment to peace and stability in West Asia, calling for an immediate return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences and halt further escalation. He particularly highlighted the welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the region, stating that the safety and security of Indian nationals remain the government's foremost priority.
Additionally, Modi stressed the critical importance of uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies, given West Asia's pivotal role in global oil and trade routes, including concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing crisis.
This outreach aligns with Modi's recent diplomatic efforts, including conversations with other regional and global leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, where he has consistently advocated for de-escalation and peaceful resolutions to conflicts in West Asia and beyond.
The phone call has drawn attention as India balances its strategic interests, energy security, and longstanding ties with both Iran and Israel, while prioritizing the protection of its citizens and economic stability. As tensions persist, the conversation underscores India's proactive diplomatic stance in urging restraint and promoting stability in one of the world's most volatile regions.