Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

Amid mounting criticism, US President says push for military action came from within his team, not him

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Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action
Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action Photo: Molly Riley/The White House via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump claims Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was the first to push for military action against Iran

  • Says he consulted senior officials, including military leaders, before any decision

  • Remarks come amid growing criticism and scrutiny over US involvement in the conflict

In remarks that have stirred fresh political controversy, US President Donald Trump has suggested that the decision to launch military action against Iran was driven by members of his own administration, particularly Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, rather than himself.

Speaking at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee, Trump described internal consultations held as tensions escalated in West Asia. He said he had reached out to senior officials, including military leadership, to assess the situation before any decision was taken.

“I called Pete, I called General Dan Caine… and I said, ‘We have a problem in the Middle East… Iran has been a purveyor of terror for decades and is very close to having a nuclear weapon,’” Trump said, framing the context of the discussions.

Life size effigies of President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set near the Parliament building by left wing protesters calling on voters to for Sunday's general election and denouncing foreign interference in campaign and war against Iran, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, March 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Darko Bandic
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According to Trump, Hegseth was among the first to advocate for decisive military action. “Pete… you were the first one to speak up, and you said, ‘Let’s do it, because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,’” he added.

The remarks mark a notable shift in Trump’s public stance, as he appeared to distance himself from initiating the conflict. His comments come at a time when he is facing increasing backlash from political allies and critics over the US’s role in the escalating tensions with Iran.

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By attributing the push for military action to his team, Trump has sought to recast the narrative around the decision-making process, even as questions continue to be raised about accountability and leadership during the crisis.

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