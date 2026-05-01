60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

With the US warning of a sustained blockade of the Strait of Hormuz the world economy is in a tailspin. President Trump is in no mood to lift the blockade and believes he now has the right weapon to bring Iran to heel. "Now they have to cry uncle. They just have to say we give up, we give up. Their economy is really in trouble,’’ he told a television channel. He was also quoted as saying to Axios, "The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon.” Trump is signalling that sustained strangulation may achieve what bombs alone cannot, Iran’s capitulation.Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, reacting to Trump's threats, has warned that Tehran would eliminate the enemy's abuse of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters quoted his written message saying there would soon be a new management of the waterways and that Iran would maintain its hold over the Strait. He ended with a warning that "Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometres away...have no place there except at the bottom of its waters.’’Significantly reports from US media suggest that President Donald Trump was briefed this week about renewed military action by the US Central Command.