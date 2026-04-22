Islamabad Talks Stall But Ceasefire Holds

Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. Photo: AP

Motorbikes drive past a billboard that shows a graphic depicting a military personnel's hand holding the Strait of Hormuz in his fist with signs which read in Farsi: "In Iran's hands forever," "Trump couldn't do a damn thing," "The control of Strait of Hormuz will be Iran's forever," in Vanak Square in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 16, 2026. Photo: AP