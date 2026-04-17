Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

The development comes as a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon came into effect, raising hopes that two major obstacles to a US-Iran peace deal could be cleared

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
LPG vessel Jag Vasant arrives in Vadinar
Photo: Handout via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" for commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire.

  • The move follows a conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan.

  • However, the US said its naval blockade against Iran remains in force until a long-term peace deal is finalized.

Iran announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" for all commercial vessels for the remaining period of the ongoing ceasefire, marking a significant de-escalation in the Gulf region .

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the announcement on social media platform X, stating: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire" . He added that vessels must follow the coordinated route specified by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.

The development comes as a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon came into effect, raising hopes that two major obstacles to a US-Iran peace deal could be cleared. The US and Israel had launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, after which Iran effectively closed the strategic waterway and attacked US bases across the Gulf region.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil supply typically transits, had been a critical sticking point in the conflict . Iran's closure of the waterway threatened a major global oil shock, sending energy prices soaring.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran's announcement, posting "THANK YOU!" on his Truth Social platform. However, he made clear that the "naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete".

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