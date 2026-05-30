IPL Dispatch: Gill's Method Trumps Over Sooryavanshi's Youthful Exuberance; Sudharsan Hit Wicket Again

Gujarat Titans set up final clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2026 title
Riding on Shubman Gill's century, they defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2
This is the third final appearance for GT since 2022
The curtain has fallen on the Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 campaign, a journey defined by flair that ultimately bowed out in the theater of Qualifier 2. As the dust settles in Mullanpur, the stage is set for a grand collision: the Gujarat Titans, masters of the traditional cricket, will lock horns with the modern T20 side of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
Both titans of the game stand on the precipice of history, each hunting for that elusive second IPL crown in what promises to be a battle of nerves and ambition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Qualifier 2 encounter was a symphony of clashing philosophies. Shubman Gill orchestrated a methodical masterclass, dominating the Titans’ mammoth 215-run pursuit with the surgical precision of a grandmaster.
His 104-run masterpiece, carved from a mere 53 deliveries, transcended the standard definition of a T20 innings. It was a sublime demonstration of composed resolve, where his elegant, classical strokeplay and graceful, inside-out lofts over the covers proving that a calm mind is the deadliest weapon in a chase.
Opposite him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the embodiment of spontaneous lightning. The 15-year-old’s electrifying 96 off 47 deliveries was raw, instinctual, and wonderfully reckless—a performance that made the impossible look routine. They were both brilliant, both captivating, but in the harsh arithmetic of knockout cricket, only one could survive.
The match became a duel between seasoned steel and unbridled potential. Gill, the tournament’s classical heartbeat, leveraged his experience to navigate the record-shattering pressure, while Sooryavanshi brought the ferocious, unburdened energy of a generational talent. The record books were rewritten in the process: Gill notched his fifth IPL century, while Sooryavanshi shattered the record for the fastest 1,000 IPL runs.
Yet, amid this fireworks display, a recurring shadow returned for the Gujarat Titans. In a freak echo of his previous outing, Sai Sudharsan saw his innings cut short by an unlucky hit-wicket, a victim once again of a loose top-hand grip on his square drive shot. It was a bizarre, heartbreaking mechanical glitch that turned his own willow into an opponent, proving that in the ruthless cauldron of the playoffs, even a 700-run season can be undone by the simple physics of a slipping handle.
GT Vs RR: Match Report
After opting to bat first, the Royals faced an early collapse, losing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel within the first two overs. However, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stabilized the innings with a brilliant 96 off 47 balls, falling just four runs short of a century.
A late-order surge from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed four sixes in the final over, helped Rajasthan post a formidable 214/6. For Gujarat, Jason Holder (2/27) and Kagiso Rabada (2/35) were the most effective bowlers.
The Titans’ chase was led by a magnificent opening partnership. Captain Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass, scoring 104 off 53 balls, while Sai Sudharsan provided excellent support with a quick-fire 58 off 32 balls. The duo put together 167 runs in just 77 balls, effectively taking the game away from the Royals.
With Gill and Sudharsan setting the tone, the Titans reached the target comfortably in 18.4 overs, with Rahul Tewatia hitting the winning runs.
RCB Started Training
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have arrived in Ahmedabad to begin their final preparations for the IPL 2026 championship decider. Having secured their spot in the final with a dominant 92-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, the defending champions are utilizing the facilities at the Narendra Modi Stadium to acclimate to the conditions of the grand finale.
The squad is focused on refining their strategies and maintaining the momentum that carried them through their ruthless playoff campaign.
The upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 31, promises to be a historic encounter as both teams vie for their second IPL title.
With the Ahmedabad venue set to host over 1.3 lakh spectators, the RCB contingent is fine-tuning their approach under the guidance of captain Rajat Patidar, ensuring their bowling unit and explosive top-order remain prepared for the high-pressure environment of the tournament's biggest night.
Photo Of The Day
Amid the pressure cooker of Qualifier 2, Riyan Parag’s animated presence became a focal point of scrutiny, as he was spotted engaging in a demonstrative lecture with a dejected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the dugout shortly after the young sensation was dismissed for 96, and later delivering intense, unsolicited instructions to Jofra Archer during the middle overs.
This behavior seemed to lean into a subtle argumentum ad verecundiam—or an appeal to false authority—where Parag projected a misplaced sense of veteran seniority and tactical expertise that his own current standing in the game may not necessarily command.
While such displays are often intended to project leadership and passion, they risked coming across as patronizing, especially when directed at a young phenom like Sooryavanshi—whose own individual brilliance on the night spoke far louder than any pre-match directives—and an experienced international campaigner like Archer.
Quote Of The Day
When asked about his composed stay at the crease, Gill shared his approach at the post-match press conference to Harsha Bhogle, where he said that he was focused on the gaps in the field and just tried to pierce those gaps with the best of his ability.
"I think it's all about, I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about see the ball land, see my zones and try to adjust there," Gill said at the press conference.
"You just see the gaps and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a... we got a target of 220. At one point it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out," the GT skipper added.
Elsewhere...
New Zealand defeated Ireland by an innings and 79 runs in the one-off Test match against Ireland, which concluded on its third day. The Blackcaps showcased total command in the fixture, posting a massive 490/8d in their first innings before bowling Ireland out for 179 and 232.
All participating nations have officially confirmed their final 15-player squads for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, marking the final stage of preparations. Teams have balanced veteran experience with emerging talent, setting the stage for what promises to be the most competitive edition of the tournament yet.
Australia’s fresh-faced squad has arrived in Pakistan with a new-look lineup eager to test their mettle in challenging subcontinental conditions against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s seasoned side, with the opening ODI set for tomorrow in Rawalpindi.
The tour carries profound emotional weight as the cricketing world prepares to bid farewell to the legendary Cricket Chacha, who has confirmed his retirement later this year; a fixture in the stands since 1969, he has been the heartbeat of the sport for over five decades. His unwavering passion, often seen rallying the crowds through decades of shifting tides in Pakistan cricket, leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy that transcended boundaries.
Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, the Indian women's team is poised to clinch an unassailable lead as they head into the second clash against England at Bristol. With high confidence following their opening victory, the hosts are looking to dominate once more and wrap up the series with a match to spare.
Who won the GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?
Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.
Who was named the Player of the Match in the GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?
Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Match for his blistering 104 off 53 balls in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) continues to hold the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) currently holds the Purple Cap with 28 wickets in 16 matches.