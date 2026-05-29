Andorra Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: IRQ Face AND At Girona

Iraq’s qualification journey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was an arduous two-year odyssey that finally ended a 40-year drought for the nation. Under the leadership of Australian head coach Graham Arnold, the "Lions of Mesopotamia" navigated a grueling AFC qualification path. Despite facing significant logistical challenges, including travel disruptions linked to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the team displayed remarkable resilience. They played a total of 21 matches throughout their qualification cycle—the most of any team in the global process—demonstrating the depth of their commitment to reaching the expanded 48-team tournament. After narrowly missing out on direct qualification through the standard AFC group stages, Iraq entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament held in Mexico. The stakes culminated in a high-pressure final at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe on March 31, 2026, against Bolivia. Iraq delivered a heroic performance, securing a 2–1 victory to clinch the final spot in the tournament. Ali Al-Hamadi opened the scoring early in the 10th minute, and after Bolivia equalized, Aymen Hussein netted the decisive match-winner in the 53rd minute. This historic victory made Iraq the 48th and final team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, triggering massive, emotional celebrations across the streets of Baghdad. By securing this berth, the Lions of Mesopotamia returned to football's grandest stage for the first time since their debut in 1986. They have since been drawn into Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Norway, marking the start of a new chapter in Iraqi football history.