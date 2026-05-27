US-Iran Ceasefire Faces Fresh Pressure As Donald Trump Convenes Cabinet

Deal Close but Not Done

Having declared over the weekend that an agreement was "largely negotiated" and would be announced "shortly," he subsequently walked that back, acknowledging it was "not even fully negotiated yet." Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more measured tone on Tuesday, saying the Strait of Hormuz would be opened "one way or another" but that it would take several more days. "He's either going to make a good deal or no deal," Rubio said of Trump.