Supreme Court Verdict on ECI SIR: Citizenship Scrutiny Limited, Deleted Voters to Get Adjudication

In the dusty, winding lanes of rural Bihar, a name on a voter list is often the only concrete anchor a citizen has to the Republic. When that name vanishes, a quiet panic sets in—not just of being barred from the polling booth, but of a creeping, bureaucratic erasure. For months, a cloud of anxiety hung over thousands whose identities were put under the scanner during the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Critics and civil liberty groups cried foul, arguing that the poll panel was overstepping its bounds, running what felt like a shadow National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stepped in to draw a sharp, empathetic line between updating an electoral roll and stripping a human being of their national identity.