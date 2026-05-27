Yet, as the moon prepares to welcome its first permanent residents, the human complexities of terrestrial geopolitics are bound to travel along with them. The envisioned base will eventually sprawl across hundreds of square miles, its borders patrolled by autonomous drones aptly dubbed MoonFall. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has emphasized that these boundary markers are intended as a respectful nod to the sovereignty and equipment of other nations operating nearby, expressing an expectation of mutual reciprocity. Ultimately, the endeavour is less about flags and footprints and more about fuelling a sustainable lunar economy—one that will serve as the ultimate proving ground before humanity lifts its eyes toward Mars. For a world that has waited over fifty years to go back, the message from leadership is clear: the grand return is finally at hand, and this time, we aren't slowing down.