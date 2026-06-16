G7 Summit : Hot Mic Catches Macron Telling Zelenskyy Of 'Difficult' Talk With Trump

Later, Trump told reporters he would do whatever he could to end the conflict. “Look, Russia should make a deal,” Trump said told AP. “I settled eight wars. This was the one I thought was going to be the easiest to settle.” Trump’s claim to have ended eight wars has been widely disputed. The G7 summit on June 16 exposed diplomatic frictions as leaders debated Western support for Kyiv alongside negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.