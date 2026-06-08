European Leaders Back Zelenskyy's Proposal for Direct Talks With Putin to Pursue Ceasefire

Britain, France and Germany endorsed Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal for direct talks with Vladimir Putin, stressing that Europe should play a central role in any peace negotiations.
Putin rejected Zelenskiy's offer for face-to-face talks, saying it lacked sincerity, but indicated that U.S.-led peace proposals could end the conflict if Ukraine agreed to compromise.
The leaders of Britain, Germany and France said on Sunday that they supported a proposal for talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at securing a ceasefire, adding that Europe would play a role in the process.
In a joint statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron praised Zelenskyy's call for an end to the war and his proposal for direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia with active participation from both the United States and Europe.
The three leaders, who head the informal E3 security alliance and are among Ukraine's key international backers, met with Zelenskyy at Downing Street on Sunday.
"Leaders commended President Zelenskiy's call for an end to the war, negotiated by diplomatic means, as set out in his letter to the president," the joint statement said.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he also told Starmer that Ukraine needed additional missiles for air defence systems. His comments came days after he published an open letter to Putin proposing face-to-face talks on ending the war, now in its fifth year. Putin rejected the proposal.
In the letter, Zelenskyy argued that Russians had grown weary of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks, rising inflation and fuel shortages, and were ready for peace.
He also said that, with the United States focused on the conflict in Iran, "It would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the centre of its attention".
Putin said the offer did not appear sincere and that he currently saw no reason for such a meeting, adding that any settlement would need to provide a long-term solution.
Zelenskyy's meeting in London came after Ukraine was hit by some of the largest Russian air attacks since the war began in 2022, including strikes on Kyiv.
"Russia is not winning on the battlefield, and our mid-range strikes and deep strikes are significantly limiting its ability to expand its aggression. But it is also extremely important to have protection against ballistic threats, with which the Russians are terrorizing our cities and communities," Zelenskyy said.
The European leaders and Zelenskyy outlined conditions they said were necessary to secure a "just and lasting peace", beginning with an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.
They said the current frontline should serve as the starting point for negotiations, that Ukraine should receive legally binding security guarantees including the deployment of a multinational force, and that Russian assets should remain frozen until Moscow compensates Ukraine for war-related damage.
The four leaders also said that European security interests must be protected in any future settlement.
Zelenskyy said on X that the meeting focused on ways to revive diplomacy and strengthen Europe's role in the peace process.
"For Ukraine, it has always been a priority that Europe’s position and voice in the negotiations be strong," he said.
In a post on X after the meeting, Starmer reaffirmed Britain's commitment to Kyiv.
"Our support for Ukraine is ironclad," Starmer wrote. "Ukraine's security is Europe's security."
Putin maintained his hardline position on the conflict during a meeting with international media on Thursday, though he said proposals put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump could help end the fighting if Kyiv was willing to compromise.
(with Reuters input)