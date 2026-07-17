US Expands Strikes On Iran As Tehran Targets US Bases Across West Asia

Iranian state media said at least five bridges had been struck in the south. Seven people were reported killed in attacks on bridges in the southern port of Bandar Khamir, where the train station was also hit. An airport was reported hit further east and away from the coast in Iranshahr, in a province bordering Pakistan. Reuters could not independently verify the reports, which also described other deadly attacks, including one that reportedly killed a woman and wounded her child in the port of Bandar Abbas.