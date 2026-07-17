Pakistan-China Deepen AI, Trade Ties as Reaffirm 'All-Weather' Partnership During High-Level Shanghai Talks

The ministers reviewed the wider Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership". They also stressed the importance of advancing CPEC 2.0, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, Radio Pakistan informed. The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to coordinate on issues of mutual interest.