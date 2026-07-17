Pakistan-China Deepen AI, Trade Ties as Reaffirm 'All-Weather' Partnership During High-Level Shanghai Talks

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held bilateral talks in Shanghai to deepen cooperation on trade, investment, and artificial intelligence.
Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The newly formed WAICO will be an independent intergovernmental body headquartered in Shanghai, operating under the principles of the UN Charter.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held bilateral talks here on Friday to deepen bilateral cooperation. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, focused on trade, investment, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, India Today reported.
The ministers reviewed the wider Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership". They also stressed the importance of advancing CPEC 2.0, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, Radio Pakistan informed. The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to coordinate on issues of mutual interest.
Founding of WAICO
On Thursday Dar, who is also Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, signed an agreement in Shanghai to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO). A total of 29 countries, including China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Laos and Indonesia, signed the agreement to establish the body.
China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the organisation is expected to be an independent intergovernmental body headquartered in Shanghai. It will uphold the purposes of the UN Charter, promote consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and follow a people-centred approach.
In a statement on X, Pakistan's Foreign Office stated: "Pakistan looks forward to working closely with fellow WAICO member states in efforts to help bridge the global AI divide and to promote equitable access to AI to advance development for all."
Global South Advocacy
Pakistan's Foreign Office stated that the country has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing international cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially from the perspective of the Global South.
Radio Pakistan informed that Islamabad supports inclusive and equitable global AI governance, wider access to emerging technologies, capacity-building for developing countries and stronger international cooperation to bridge the digital divide. This collective effort aims to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are shared by all.
The developments in Shanghai underlined Pakistan's push to expand cooperation with China in emerging sectors, while also backing broader international efforts on artificial intelligence through the proposed new organisation.